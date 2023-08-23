One Capital Management LLC Has $364,000 Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 79.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,639 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 90,089.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,575,168,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766,602 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,118,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468,119 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $891,631,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $408,331,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 146.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,469,970 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $672,944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TJX stock opened at $89.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $102.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $90.19.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.95.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.