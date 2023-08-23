One Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

One Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:BMY opened at $61.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $59.71 and a one year high of $81.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 60.64%.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

