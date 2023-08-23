One Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,657 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 85.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,598 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 3,360 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $225.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $224.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.15. The stock has a market cap of $132.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.50 and a 52-week high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

