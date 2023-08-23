ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) CFO Steven Vattuone Sells 10,021 Shares

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Vattuone sold 10,021 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $68,142.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 385,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,622,039.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Steven Vattuone sold 39,223 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $351,438.08.

On Friday, July 14th, Steven Vattuone sold 200 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $1,782.00.

On Friday, June 2nd, Steven Vattuone sold 14,249 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $112,709.59.

On Wednesday, May 31st, Steven Vattuone sold 32,041 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $254,405.54.

Shares of ON24 stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $6.80. 371,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,213. ON24, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.16.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of ON24 from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ON24 by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,613,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,926,000 after buying an additional 79,453 shares in the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ON24 during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in ON24 by 641.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ON24 by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 29,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new stake in ON24 during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. 78.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, a live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, a live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

