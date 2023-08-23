OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN) Declares $0.11 Dividend

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1094 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd.

OFS Credit Price Performance

OCCIN stock remained flat at $22.24 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.45. OFS Credit has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $24.45.

Get OFS Credit alerts:

OFS Credit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.