Oarsman Capital Inc. Buys 387 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.61. 5,077,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,653,896. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $59.71 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.64%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BMY shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

