NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,316 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,580,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,123,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,798,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 117.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 609,031 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $113,569,000 after purchasing an additional 328,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 6.9% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,587,646 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $855,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,204 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.05. 448,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,187,914. The company has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.82. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $132.08 and a 52 week high of $225.57.
NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 38.41%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.00.
Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors
In related news, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total value of $788,471.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total value of $788,471.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Southern purchased 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $218.07 per share, for a total transaction of $44,268.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,100 shares of company stock worth $7,249,057. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NXP Semiconductors Profile
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
