NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,316 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,580,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,123,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,798,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 117.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 609,031 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $113,569,000 after purchasing an additional 328,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 6.9% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,587,646 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $855,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,204 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.05. 448,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,187,914. The company has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.82. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $132.08 and a 52 week high of $225.57.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 42.95%. Equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 38.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NXPI

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total value of $788,471.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total value of $788,471.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Southern purchased 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $218.07 per share, for a total transaction of $44,268.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,100 shares of company stock worth $7,249,057. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.