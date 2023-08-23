Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 9,311,906 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 6,399,364 shares.The stock last traded at $8.29 and had previously closed at $7.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Novavax Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average is $7.91.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $1.82. The company had revenue of $424.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 128.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novavax

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Novavax by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Novavax by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Novavax by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Novavax during the 1st quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 239.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 50,708 shares during the last quarter. 68.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

Featured Stories

