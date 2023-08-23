NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.89

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.89 and traded as high as C$11.75. NFI Group shares last traded at C$11.50, with a volume of 209,141 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFI. National Bankshares set a C$12.00 price target on NFI Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. National Bank Financial raised NFI Group from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on NFI Group from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. CIBC raised their price target on NFI Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$896.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$10.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.66.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through OEM Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The OEM Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells transit buses, motor coaches, and medium-duty and cutaway buses.

