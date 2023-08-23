Neutrino USD (USDN) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $26.35 Million

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $26.35 million and approximately $11,465.04 worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino USD token can now be bought for about $0.0422 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Neutrino USD has traded up 25.7% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001072 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000040 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000032 BTC.
Neutrino USD Profile
Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 25th, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 623,814,463 tokens and its circulating supply is 623,814,462 tokens. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/neutrinoteam. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neutrino USD is neutrino.at.
Buying and Selling Neutrino USD
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
