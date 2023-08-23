Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) PT Raised to $123.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to $123.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.86% from the company’s current price.

NBIX has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.96.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $107.09 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $89.04 and a 52 week high of $129.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 61.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.50.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $452.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.29 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 10.54%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 203.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

