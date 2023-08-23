NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTWK opened at $2.29 on Friday. NetSol Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.88 million, a PE ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average is $2.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other news, President Naeem Ghauri acquired 16,008 shares of NetSol Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $35,057.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 416,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,566.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NetSol Technologies stock. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NTWK Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,296 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. EA Series Trust owned 0.29% of NetSol Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

