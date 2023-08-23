NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
NetSol Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NTWK opened at $2.29 on Friday. NetSol Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.88 million, a PE ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average is $2.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, President Naeem Ghauri acquired 16,008 shares of NetSol Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $35,057.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 416,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,566.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.71% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetSol Technologies
NetSol Technologies Company Profile
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NetSol Technologies
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- 5 Best Fintech Banks to Invest in Now
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- 3 Smart AI ETFs For Intelligent Passive Investing Needs
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- 4 Reasons Zoom Video is Ready to Rock Into a Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.