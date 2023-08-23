NCR (NYSE:NCR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NCR (NYSE:NCR – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of NCR from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th.

NCR Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NCR stock opened at $29.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.80. NCR has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $34.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 64.26 and a beta of 1.66.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 1.03%. NCR’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NCR will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in NCR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 3,422.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NCR in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 350.6% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NCR in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

