Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) and Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Financial Comparison

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) and Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.2% of Nayax shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.2% of Inspired Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of Inspired Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nayax and Inspired Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nayax -13.00% -25.87% -11.17% Inspired Entertainment 5.74% -38.27% 6.44%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nayax 0 2 0 0 2.00 Inspired Entertainment 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Nayax and Inspired Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Inspired Entertainment has a consensus target price of $21.75, suggesting a potential upside of 73.72%. Given Inspired Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Inspired Entertainment is more favorable than Nayax.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nayax and Inspired Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nayax $206.74 million 3.60 -$37.51 million ($0.82) -27.61 Inspired Entertainment $299.90 million 1.10 $22.30 million $0.59 21.22

Inspired Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Nayax. Nayax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inspired Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Inspired Entertainment beats Nayax on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nayax

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Meter Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses. It also provides electric vehicle charging stations; VPOS Touch, a credit card reader cashless payment device; VPOS Fusion, a cashless payment card reader; ONYX, a contactless card reader and telemetry device; NOVA 156, an electronic cash register; DOT, a smart QR and barcode reader; UNO Plus and UNO 8, which are EMV and FeliCa contactless readers; EMV SOM, a PCI-PTS ready contactless EMV reader module; Nova Market, a cashless micro market and self-checkout solution; NOVA 55, an a handheld smart point of sale (POS) device; NOVA 45, a handheld mini smart terminals for attended POS; and Retail One, a universal retail solution that integrates directly with ERP. The company sells its products directly, as well as through resellers and distributors. It serves various verticals, including vending machines, coffee machines, unattended checkout counters, self-service kiosks, ticketing machines, car wash stations, gaming machines, amusement rides, laundromats, and EV charging stations. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc., a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games. The Virtual Sports segment designs, develops, markets, and distributes ultra-high-definition sports games, including greyhounds, tennis, motor racing, cycling, cricket, speedway, golf, and dart, and other horse racing games under the V-Play Soccer, V-Play Women's Soccer, V-Play Football, V-Play Basketball, V-Play Baseball, and V-Play NFLA names. The Interactive segment provides a range of premium random number generated casino content from feature-rich bonus games to European-style casino free spins and table games. The Leisure segment supplies gaming terminals and amusement machines in pubs, bingo halls, and adult gaming centers, as well as family entertainment centers, bowling centers, and other entertainment venues. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

