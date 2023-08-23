Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Shares Up 4%

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.28 and last traded at $8.24. Approximately 788,716 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,952,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.92.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVTS shares. TheStreet downgraded Navitas Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average is $7.81.

In other news, CFO Ron Shelton sold 34,245 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $267,453.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 420,307 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,597.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ron Shelton sold 34,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $267,453.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 420,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,597.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 32,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $342,294.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 926,910 shares in the company, valued at $9,899,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,835 shares of company stock worth $1,085,830 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $711,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $924,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,044,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,741,000 after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $319,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,462,000. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

