Navcoin Trading Down 5.4% Over Last 7 Days (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $4.17 million and approximately $17,305.51 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0480 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00162789 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00048900 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00028035 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00016612 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003812 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,601,686 coins and its circulating supply is 76,598,110 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

