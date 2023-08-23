Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 46,293 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 518,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 46,293 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Accenture worth $148,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 959,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $273,741,000 after purchasing an additional 97,795 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,566,729 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $447,787,000 after acquiring an additional 51,474 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 151,295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Accenture by 176.7% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 31,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,939,000 after buying an additional 19,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 39.9% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,261 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,943,000 after buying an additional 34,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN traded up $6.44 on Wednesday, hitting $315.34. 1,485,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,357,117. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $312.13 and a 200 day moving average of $290.80. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $327.93. The company has a market capitalization of $209.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.55.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at $11,552,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at $11,552,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,138,451 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

