Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 44,620 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 554,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,620 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Diageo worth $100,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Diageo by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,650 ($33.81) to GBX 2,920 ($37.25) in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($60.22) to GBX 4,440 ($56.65) in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($49.12) to GBX 3,800 ($48.48) in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,893.33.

Diageo Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of DEO stock traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $169.07. 588,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,176. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $160.09 and a fifty-two week high of $191.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.99.

Diageo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $2.5089 per share. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%.

Diageo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.