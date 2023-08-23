Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Unit’s (NASDAQ:NETDU) Quiet Period Set To Expire on August 23rd

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Unit’s (NASDAQ:NETDU – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, August 23rd. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Unit had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on July 14th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Unit’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Unit Stock Performance
Shares of NETDU stock opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Unit has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $10.20.
Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Unit Company Profile
