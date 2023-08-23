Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.01. Approximately 171,484 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 364,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Muscle Maker in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $32.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.11.

In other Muscle Maker news, major shareholder Aggia Fz Llc purchased 8,855,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $27,629,010.24. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,492,069 shares in the company, valued at $38,975,255.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Muscle Maker by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 36,046 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Muscle Maker by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 108,477 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Muscle Maker by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 203,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 43,197 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Muscle Maker during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in Muscle Maker by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.94% of the company’s stock.

Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill, SuperFit Foods meal prep, and Pokemoto Hawaiian Poke restaurants. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing protein-based meals featuring chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburgers, wraps, and flat breads, as well as entrée salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies.

