Morgan Stanley Cuts Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Price Target to $122.00

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $122.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ATO. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays began coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $117.01 on Wednesday. Atmos Energy has a twelve month low of $97.71 and a twelve month high of $125.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.61.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $662.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $1,468,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 212,472 shares in the company, valued at $24,952,711.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Atmos Energy by 73.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 177.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

