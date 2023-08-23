Monero (XMR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $64.30 Million

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. Monero has a total market cap of $2.62 billion and $64.30 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Monero has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. One Monero coin can now be purchased for $143.21 or 0.00550709 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26,003.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.76 or 0.00249029 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $188.83 or 0.00726165 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00014748 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00060819 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00117090 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003824 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,322,101 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

