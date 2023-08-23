Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND) CEO Prasad Gundumogula Purchases 5,000 Shares

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Free Report) CEO Prasad Gundumogula bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.74 per share, for a total transaction of $33,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,871,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,533,869.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Prasad Gundumogula also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 17th, Prasad Gundumogula bought 37,000 shares of Mondee stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.04 per share, for a total transaction of $223,480.00.

On Friday, June 9th, Prasad Gundumogula sold 1,659,404 shares of Mondee stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $16,594,040.00.

NASDAQ MOND opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95. Mondee Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $14.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Mondee during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondee during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $780,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Mondee during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mondee during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,336,000. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondee during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MOND shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Mondee in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Mondee in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondee has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.40.

About Mondee

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.

