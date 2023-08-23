Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,212,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 63,984 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $46,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 168.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,903 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Moelis & Company by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MC shares. TheStreet cut Moelis & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $35.60.

Insider Activity at Moelis & Company

In other Moelis & Company news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $68,143.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,180.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $68,143.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,180.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 5,588 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $268,559.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,593 shares of company stock worth $605,486 in the last quarter. 6.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moelis & Company Price Performance

MC stock opened at $43.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 82.79 and a beta of 1.47. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $52.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.51.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $179.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.72 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Moelis & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 452.84%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

