MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Holdings Trimmed by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,756 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $27,122.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,725.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $27,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,612 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,725.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen Flaherty Burke sold 11,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $1,170,522.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,326,367.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,013 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,077 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.63. The stock had a trading volume of 5,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,839. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.72. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.77 and a 52 week high of $114.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.27.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.48 million. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 45.65% and a positive return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.36%.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

