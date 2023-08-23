MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.41 Per Share

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, August 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.412 per share on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from MINISO Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.16.

MINISO Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MNSO traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,951,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,728. MINISO Group has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $23.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Institutional Trading of MINISO Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNSO. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the first quarter worth $79,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 277.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the first quarter worth $230,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in MINISO Group in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of MINISO Group from $24.30 to $27.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

