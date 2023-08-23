Metars Genesis (MRS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $52,812.36

Metars Genesis (MRS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. One Metars Genesis token can currently be purchased for $1.43 or 0.00005528 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metars Genesis has a total market cap of $90.09 million and $52,812.36 worth of Metars Genesis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Metars Genesis has traded down 6.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Metars Genesis alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Metars Genesis

Metars Genesis’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,850,000 tokens. The official website for Metars Genesis is metars.io/home. Metars Genesis’ official Twitter account is @metarsgenesis.

Buying and Selling Metars Genesis

According to CryptoCompare, “Metars Genesis (MRS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metars Genesis has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 62,850,000 in circulation. The last known price of Metars Genesis is 1.46209727 USD and is up 6.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $52,994.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metars.io/home.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metars Genesis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metars Genesis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metars Genesis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metars Genesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metars Genesis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.