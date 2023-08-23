Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Merus from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Merus from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Merus in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Merus Stock Up 1.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merus

MRUS opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.77. Merus has a 1 year low of $12.03 and a 1 year high of $27.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in Merus in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,910,000. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Merus in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,970,000. Commodore Capital LP raised its stake in Merus by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,000 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in Merus by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,613,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,687,000 after buying an additional 787,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Merus by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,185,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,223,000 after buying an additional 584,094 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

