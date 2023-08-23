Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Merus from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Merus from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Merus from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Merus in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Merus Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Merus stock opened at $21.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.80. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $27.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.77.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Merus by 37.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Merus by 48.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 39,479 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Merus in the first quarter valued at $403,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Merus by 24.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 394,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,426,000 after buying an additional 78,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Merus by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Featured Stories

