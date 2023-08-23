MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $11,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MELI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 185.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 900.0% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,730.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wedbush started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,500.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,615.42.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,242.73 on Wednesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $754.76 and a 52 week high of $1,388.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,215.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,227.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a PE ratio of 83.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.52.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 19.74 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.