Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.58

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.58 and traded as high as C$12.20. Melcor Developments shares last traded at C$12.15, with a volume of 16,367 shares changing hands.

Melcor Developments Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$378.13 million, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 11.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.13.

Get Melcor Developments alerts:

Melcor Developments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Melcor Developments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

About Melcor Developments

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, REIT, Investment Property, and Recreational Property segments. It develops, owns, and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

See Also

