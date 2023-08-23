mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.45

mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.45 and traded as high as C$3.45. mdf commerce shares last traded at C$3.40, with a volume of 26,031 shares trading hands.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of mdf commerce from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of C$140.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.70, a P/E/G ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.51.

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$31.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.15 million. mdf commerce had a negative net margin of 65.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that mdf commerce inc. will post 0.0119159 EPS for the current fiscal year.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include ecommerce, eprocurement, and emarketplace.

