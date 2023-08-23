Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th.

Mativ Stock Performance

MATV stock opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. Mativ has a twelve month low of $13.92 and a twelve month high of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.09 and a 200-day moving average of $19.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mativ

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mativ by 9.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,840,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,991,000 after acquiring an additional 250,533 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mativ during the fourth quarter worth $30,147,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mativ by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,079,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,316,000 after purchasing an additional 39,923 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mativ during the fourth quarter worth $20,905,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Mativ by 16.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 551,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,846,000 after purchasing an additional 78,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

About Mativ

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials segment manufactures and sells polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens.

Featured Stories

