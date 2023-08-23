Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Purchased by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 162.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,262,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $764,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,464 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,591,000. Amundi lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,436,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $509,753,000 after purchasing an additional 287,139 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,362,000 after purchasing an additional 251,047 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $80,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $446.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $450.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.00.

In related news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total transaction of $223,545.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,304.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total transaction of $223,545.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,304.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total transaction of $834,869.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,678.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MLM opened at $436.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $448.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $396.99. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $298.32 and a 1-year high of $463.41. The stock has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.77. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.96 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.32%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

