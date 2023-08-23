Maiar DEX 24 Hour Volume Hits $71,511.30 (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $16.54 million and approximately $71,511.30 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00005401 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00019791 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00018848 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014983 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25,823.35 or 1.00022101 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002514 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

MEX is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000426 USD and is down -1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $11,386.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

