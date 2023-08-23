Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at UBS Group from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 20.98% from the stock’s current price.

M has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Macy’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Macy’s in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Macy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Macy’s from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Macy’s from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Macy’s Price Performance

Shares of M stock opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $12.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.18.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.12. Macy’s had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Macy’s

In other news, CEO Antony Spring sold 19,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $303,845.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,535.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Antony Spring sold 19,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $303,845.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,535.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $386,505.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 303,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,253.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,610 shares of company stock valued at $823,642 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in M. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Macy’s by 1,054.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,846,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,092,000 after buying an additional 9,906,912 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,582,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,368 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 408.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,875,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,025,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112,649 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,860,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,453,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,287 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

