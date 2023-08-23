Macy’s (NYSE:M) Given New $17.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Shares of M stock opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $12.57 and a 1-year high of $25.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.18.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 8,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $127,899.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,869.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Antony Spring sold 19,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $303,845.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,535.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 8,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $127,899.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,869.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,610 shares of company stock worth $823,642. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

