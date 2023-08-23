Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDXQ) and OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Financial Review

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) and Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDXQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares OncoCyte and Lucira Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoCyte N/A -55.56% -25.03% Lucira Health N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for OncoCyte and Lucira Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OncoCyte 0 2 1 0 2.33 Lucira Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

OncoCyte currently has a consensus target price of $21.06, indicating a potential upside of 498.37%. Given OncoCyte’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe OncoCyte is more favorable than Lucira Health.

69.9% of OncoCyte shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.7% of Lucira Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of OncoCyte shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.4% of Lucira Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OncoCyte and Lucira Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoCyte $960,000.00 30.21 -$72.90 million N/A N/A Lucira Health $93.06 million 0.00 -$64.83 million ($3.58) 0.00

Lucira Health has higher revenue and earnings than OncoCyte.

Volatility and Risk

OncoCyte has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lucira Health has a beta of 2.16, suggesting that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lucira Health beats OncoCyte on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OncoCyte

(Get Free Report)

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay. It also provides biomarker discovery testing, assay design and development, biopharma, and clinical trial support services, as well as various biomarker tests for pharmaceutical companies. The company has a collaboration agreement with Life Technologies Corporation to develop and collaborate in the commercialization of Oncomine Comprehensive Assay Plus and Determa IO assay for use with Ion Torrent Genexus integrated sequencer and purification system. OncoCyte Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Irvine, California.

About Lucira Health

(Get Free Report)

Lucira Health, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits. It has a patent license agreement with Eiken Chemical Co., Ltd.; technical services agreement with Jabil, Inc.; and manufacturing services agreement with Jabil MSA. The company was formerly known as DiAssess Inc. and changed its name to Lucira Health, Inc. in January 2020. Lucira Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California. On February 22, 2023, Lucira Health, Inc., filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.