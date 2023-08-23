Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Issues Earnings Results

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe’s Companies updated its FY24 guidance to $13.20-13.60 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $225.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $132.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $224.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.15. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $176.50 and a twelve month high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.84%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. 73.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.54.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

