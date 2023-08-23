LooksRare Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.79 Million (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 23rd. LooksRare has a total market cap of $50.56 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LooksRare token can now be bought for $0.0558 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LooksRare has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LooksRare Token Profile

LooksRare’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 945,110,080 tokens and its circulating supply is 906,782,161 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

Buying and Selling LooksRare

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LooksRare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LooksRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

