Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Lomiko Metals Inc. (CVE:LMR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 11325 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.21 target price on Lomiko Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03.

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite and lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc in October 2008.

