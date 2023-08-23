Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Lomiko Metals Inc. (CVE:LMR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 11325 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.21 target price on Lomiko Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on LMR
Lomiko Metals Stock Performance
About Lomiko Metals
Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite and lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc in October 2008.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lomiko Metals
- What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
- Auto Parts Stocks Shift Gears: Which is the Right One to Buy?
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Small Projects, Digital Tools Help Frame the Outlook for Lowe’s
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Disney’s Big Breakup? Wall Street, Iger Ponder A Magical Split
Receive News & Ratings for Lomiko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lomiko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.