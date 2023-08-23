Logan Energy (OTCMKTS:LOECF) Coverage Initiated at TD Securities

Analysts at TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Logan Energy (OTCMKTS:LOECFGet Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Logan Energy Price Performance

LOECF stock opened at $0.72 on Monday.

Logan Energy Company Profile

Logan Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

