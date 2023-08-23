Lisk (LSK) Price Down 5.8% Over Last 7 Days

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Lisk coin can now be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00002705 BTC on popular exchanges. Lisk has a total market cap of $101.79 million and $572,735.47 worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lisk has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00009234 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002686 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002243 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001644 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,520,146 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

