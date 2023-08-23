Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Price Target Raised to $1.10

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $1.00 to $1.10 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
LILM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Lilium from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Lilium in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Lilium from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1.20 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3.02.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lilium in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Lilium by 15,976.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 15,976 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,468,000,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lilium by 126.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.19% of the company’s stock.
Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.
