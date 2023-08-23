Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Shares Up 7%

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.98 and last traded at $0.98. 2,880 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 93,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

Lenovo Group Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lenovo Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lenovo Group stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,681,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,009,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

About Lenovo Group

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

