Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Announces $0.34 Dividend

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.337 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGGNY opened at $14.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Legal & General Group has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $16.35.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LGGNY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 320 ($4.08) to GBX 300 ($3.83) in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 290 ($3.70) to GBX 275 ($3.51) in a report on Monday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 290 ($3.70) to GBX 254 ($3.24) in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 240 ($3.06) to GBX 238 ($3.04) in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 375 ($4.78) to GBX 330 ($4.21) in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.33.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail Retirement.

