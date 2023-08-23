Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Takes Position in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new stake in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 13,777 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 286,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 9,241 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 1,967.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $484,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 200,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 18,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

BrightSpire Capital Trading Up 0.5 %

BRSP opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $5.21 and a one year high of $8.95. The company has a market cap of $835.84 million, a P/E ratio of -29.23 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.41.

BrightSpire Capital Announces Dividend

BrightSpire Capital Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.44%. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is currently -363.64%.

(Free Report)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. The company It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.