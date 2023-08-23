Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Takes $263,000 Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,441 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 263,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,566,000 after buying an additional 14,358 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 17,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Acuity Brands during the first quarter worth $69,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AYI. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.14.

Acuity Brands Price Performance

Shares of AYI opened at $160.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.26. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $149.30 and a one year high of $202.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.73 and its 200-day moving average is $168.94.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The electronics maker reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 9.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 17th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.48%.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

