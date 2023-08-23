Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,882 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in Fiserv by 3.9% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 4.6% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total value of $840,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 180,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,499,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,528. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE FI opened at $119.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $91.55 and a one year high of $130.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.50 and its 200-day moving average is $118.57.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on FI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.90.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

