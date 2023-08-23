Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWC. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $33.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $29.55 and a twelve month high of $36.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.54.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

